What to watch ahead of NewsChannel 5's final debate before mayoral election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the last big stage for Nashville's Mayoral Candidates before the August election.

At Thursday's Mayoral Debate sponsored by NewsChannel 5 and The Tennessean, NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan said he'll be looking for specifics that can help people decide whom to cast their ballot for.

"Say more about what their plans are, their platforms, what they'll do if mayor," Nolan said. "That will give an opportunity for people to compare and contrast and decide who they want to be for."

Nolan says most importantly, this debate may help determine which two candidates end up in a runoff.

It's almost certain no candidate will win outright on August 3rd, with one candidate needing to get more than 50 percent of the vote for this to happen.

"I hope most people aren't waiting to figure out who they're going to vote for until after everyone else has chosen the first two, because you may not like the person who they draw," Nolan said.

Second quarter fundraising numbers, out by next week, may give another indicator of who has the best chance to make the runoff.