"What Were You Wearing" Exhibit Debuts At MTSU

Jason Lamb
10:42 PM, Apr 2, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - In the wake of the "Me Too" Movement, a new exhibit at a mid-state campus hopes to dispel a myth surrounding sexual assault and the clothes that victims wear.

Monday was the first full day for the "What Were You Wearing?" exhibit -- showing clothes that people were wearing when they were sexually assaulted.

By each outfit is a story by the anonymous person sexually assaulted.

Organizers say they hope this exhibit will encourage those who see it to help put the blame of sexual assault where it belongs: on the perpetrators, not the victims.

"Its designed to counter a mistaken belief that what a person chooses to wear can somehow invite sexual assault," said Lisa Schrader with MTSU.

MTSU students can contribute to the project by sending their story in an anonymous text.  Send a text with the code 249310 along with your story to the number 37607.

