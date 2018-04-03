"What Were You Wearing" Exhibit Debuts At MTSU

Partly Cloudy
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - In the wake of the "Me Too" Movement, a new exhibit at a mid-state campus hopes to dispel a myth surrounding sexual assault and the clothes that victims wear.
Monday was the first full day for the "What Were You Wearing?" exhibit -- showing clothes that people were wearing when they were sexually assaulted.
By each outfit is a story by the anonymous person sexually assaulted.
Organizers say they hope this exhibit will encourage those who see it to help put the blame of sexual assault where it belongs: on the perpetrators, not the victims.
"Its designed to counter a mistaken belief that what a person chooses to wear can somehow invite sexual assault," said Lisa Schrader with MTSU.
MTSU students can contribute to the project by sending their story in an anonymous text. Send a text with the code 249310 along with your story to the number 37607.