What will Tennessee "Choice Lanes" cost to use? Other state pricing may offer insight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What would you consider paying, if it meant avoiding Nashville rush hour traffic? Would you pay a few dollars? What about $20 or $30?

Monday, Tennessee Department of Transportation leaders announced an initiative that would make that possible. They call them Choice Lanes. They're essentially optional toll lanes that drivers can pay to use to get around traffic.

Over the next several years, they're looking into placing these lanes on I-24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville, I-65 between Spring Hill and Nashville, I-24 leading into Chattanooga and I-40 leading into Knoxville.

NewsChannel 5 asked TDOT how much should drivers be prepared to pay to use these lanes.

"We’re still very early in the process so there’s no estimate, there’s no number as to what that can be," said Butch Eley, Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Transportation.

While Tennessee may not have their price, several other nearby states already use these type of lanes. So NewsChannel 5 checked to see what they charge.

North Carolina: According to NCDOT, the Tar Heel State charges between 14 to 40 cents per mile, depending on the level of traffic.

Texas: According to TXDOT, their traffic dependent rates range between 45 to 90 cents per mile. Their rates are also traffic dependant.

Georgia: According to GDOT, the Peach State charges a minimum of 10 cents per mile when traffic is minimal. Reports indicate the most they charge is 90 cents per mile.

Virginia: According to VDOT, they charge 20 to 80 cents a mile depending on traffic flow.

So if you use other states pricing as a guide, a commute from Murfreesboro to Nashville that's about 30 miles long could cost anywhere from $3 to $30 for just one way of travel.

"You shouldn’t have to pay to get around anywhere, I mean these roads are free for the people," said James Moore, a Nashville driver.

Moore thinks the state should spend more of the tax dollars they already collect on improving transit options.

"So we’ve got to pay a toll? That’s not cool," he said.

The state has argued they can't afford to do that without a major tax increase, so this is their alternative plan. It's safe to say, Moore thinks that's the wrong move.

"That’s not right at all. That’s not right," he said.

TDOT has promised to reveal more pricing information once they've struck an agreement with the contractor that will run the optional toll lanes. That stage in the process alone may not happen until 2025 or 2026.