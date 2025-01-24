What will Tennessee lawmakers do in the wake of the Antioch High School shooting? Here's what leaders told us.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers are sent to Tennessee's Capitol Hill to come up with solutions to the state's pressing problems. So obviously, after a tough and heartbreaking week in Tennessee following another school shooting, we asked key state leaders what can be done to make schools safer?

Speaker Cameron Sexton

"The person was under age. They couldn’t buy a gun, background checks wouldn’t have worked. I think you’re going to have to wait on the details to come out," said Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Crossville Republican, in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

Sexton says there are still too many unknowns, especially regarding the Antioch High School shooter and the disturbing writings he posted on social media before he could fully answer that question.

"So the question is, how did the school system not pick up on that? How did people not see that? Did he verbalize that? So we need to have a better understanding, and maybe some additional help, how to identify those situations on social media and other things," said Sexton.

Gov. Bill Lee

As for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, we weren't able to even ask.

The Governor's staff initially scheduled an opportunity for reporters to ask the Governor questions about the school shooting and any other topic, but it was canceled early Friday morning. Lee opted instead to go to North Carolina to meet with President Donald Trump to talk about Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

So far, the Governor's team has not scheduled another media availability. So NewsChannel 5 emailed the Governor's press secretary several questions about legislative solutions following the Antioch High shooting.

This is the response we got back: "As Gov. Lee has said many times, we should never stop working to make schools safer – it’s why the Governor called a special session to address public safety in August 2023. Working with the General Assembly, the Lee administration has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into school safety measures through bipartisan legislation, which includes funding an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) for every public school, enhanced public and private school security upgrades, and placing school-based behavioral health liaisons across the state. Additionally, every school district is required to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals when appropriate and develop annual safety plans," wrote Elizabeth Johnson, Lee's spokesperson.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat, said there are a few legislative ideas he would support.

"Just requiring personal responsibilities for gun owners, safe storage laws, universal background checks. Those types of things," said Clemmons. "Stop accepting this as normal. As a normal way of life, it doesn’t have to be."

But as for the likelihood any school safety or gun control measure could pass, Clemmons was pessimistic.

"I have almost lost total confidence in my colleagues across the aisle’s willingness to demonstrate a little courage and do what’s right by Tennessee families and better protect our children with gun safety laws," said Clemmons.

No school safety laws will be discussed anytime soon on Tennessee's Capitol Hill. OnMonday, lawmakers will go into a Special Session focused on vouchers, Hurricane Helene relief and illegal immigration enforcement.

According to state law, the special session topics can't be changed or expanded this close to the start date.

