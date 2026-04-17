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What you need to know ahead of the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll marathon

St. Jude Rock N' Roll Marathon Nashville
WTVF
St. Jude Rock N' Roll Marathon Nashville
St. Jude Rock N' Roll Marathon Nashville
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 26th annual St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26 across Music City and we have everything you need to know ahead of the race.

There are five different races, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1-mile.

The marathon kicks off at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday and will spread throughout the city.

Because of this, there are dozens of road closures in place, some of which begin on Friday.

Most road closures and detours on Saturday will be in effect between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed. There are a number of neighborhood and area specific tips that can be found below.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

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