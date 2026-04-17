What you need to know ahead of the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 26th annual St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26 across Music City and we have everything you need to know ahead of the race.
There are five different races, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1-mile.
The marathon kicks off at 7:20 a.m. on Saturday and will spread throughout the city.
Because of this, there are dozens of road closures in place, some of which begin on Friday.
Most road closures and detours on Saturday will be in effect between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed. There are a number of neighborhood and area specific tips that can be found below.
- 400 Davidson Access Tips
- 12 South-Belmont Access Tips
- Downtown Access Tips
- East Nashville Access Tips
- Gulch Access Tips
- Music Row Access Tips
- Salemtown and Metrocenter Tips
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp