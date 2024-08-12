'Whatever they needed': Smyrna neighbors evacuate couple after an explosion. It bought them critical time.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — It happened in a matter of seconds. Not only, a massive explosion in the middle of a Smyrna neighborhood, but also a rescue operation that involved their neighbors.

"We heard like this loud boom that shook the whole house down to the foundation," said John Ross, who lives a few doors down.

"Just billows of black smoke just going up," said Amy Ross.

John immediately called 911 while Amy rushed over to clear debris from the front of the house. Others rushed to the scene as well.

"Everybody was out here doing whatever we needed to do to help the couple, to help the dog," said Amy. "What I saw was two amazing neighbors run in, as smoke and fire filled the house, to get an older couple out."

Those neighbors were also able to retrieve the couple's disabled dog. Others stayed with the homeowners, Jerry and Patty Warren, until first responders could arrive.

"We were giving water and whatever they needed. Calming people down, praying with them," Amy said.

While the dog and Patty are doing OK, the town of Smyrna has confirmed that Jerry passed away from his injuries. However, because neighbors helped Jerry get out so quickly, his family was given a final blessing.

"Jerry’s grandchildren were able to get to the hospital to say goodbye. He was so appreciative to have that moment," Amy said.

The Rosses say they will dearly miss one of their favorite neighbors.

"He was a very, very good neighbor. My mom and I would walk down the street every day. He would always say hi to us, come out to talk to us and he’d be working on his lawn, working on his house. Anything to make it look more immaculate," said John.

They're also grateful to live here, where neighbors spring into action in a matter of seconds.

"You’re not always going to have a neighborhood like that where everyone comes running when something happens like that. This neighborhood’s just stepped up," said John.

The Warren family has set up a GoFundMe. If you'd like to support the family,you can do so here.

So far, it's unclear what caused the explosion, but I did see technicians working on natural gas lines Monday. Neighbors have indicated the natural gas water heater may have been involved somehow.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.