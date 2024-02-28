What's driving expectations, worries about Nashville? We dig into Imagine Nashville survey results.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 712,000 people call Nashville home, and any homeowner knows their homes always seem to need a little improvement.

The results of Imagine Nashville, a citywide survey, highlight what Nashville could do better.

We dug into what Imagine Nashville discovered.

During 100 days,10,000 people were surveyed for the project. The people were asked what the city needed to do to move in the right direction.

Overall, people feel a sense of belonging in Nashville. However, project co-chairs — Rev. John Faison Sr., Dr. Alex Jahangir and Renata Soto — said they were struck by how many people feel left out.

"Forty-six percent of Nashvillians make less than $50,000. That was stark," said Rev. John Faison Sr., Imagine Nashville co-chair. "It was a striking revelation, and it was in my opinion and I think in Dee's opinion too it's the major piece that makes people feel disconnected."

At a news conference on Wednesday, researcher Dee Allsop with Heart+Mind Strategies, the firm commissioned to conduct the study, explained that overall people feel seen and valued in Nashville. There are just some things Nashville could do, like build more attainable and a larger variety of housing, which would even the playing field.

In addition to the cost of living and housing, transportation was another roadblock. People in every neighborhood agreed Nashville changemakers need to do something about the congestion.

"In Nashville, you're getting 90% agreeing that we need to be investing in public transportation, and when we ask that to similar places across the country that number is 56%," said Dee Allsop.

This research asked for feedback on several topics, like safety, housing, education and growth.

"I think that people understand that we are at a tipping point and maybe people are not enjoying the prosperity that growth has brought to us," said Renata Soto, Imagine Nashville co-chair.

We took a close look at what people think Nashville is doing well.

We also looked at where people said there need to be improvements.

Roughly 30 years ago, a similar study was done when the city was at a similar crossroads. It helped to shape present-day Nashville.

"What those people did 30 years ago have brought all of us back to this community, and I think that is what I hope we leave for my kids, and maybe my grandkids," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Imagine Nashville co-chair.

According to Imagine Nashville, with the research complete, attention now shifts to developing a set of clear, specific, actionable recommendations to carry the city forward over the next decade.

Over the next several weeks, people will be brought together to discuss potential recommendations in each of the priority areas.

Think Tennessee, a nonpartisan think tank, will lead this work. By spring, a set of draft recommendations will be taken back to the community for feedback before being finalized and released this summer.

