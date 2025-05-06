What's happened since ICE has detained people in Nashville

Early Sunday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed they pulled over 150 people all across South Nashville for what they called observed violations of traffic laws.

But because the operation was in partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security agents, those federal agents were able to step in on "immigration-related matters," according to a release from THP.

By mid-day Sunday, word spread about the operation. Since then, families reported they were torn apart and immigrant advocates are calling the police stops a targeted effort.

Here's what we know so far about what's happened.

Wife desperately searches for husband after Nashville detention operation leaves dozens in limbo

A Venezuelan woman is desperately searching for her husband after he was detained during an immigration enforcement operation in Nashville over the weekend.

Yali Molero discovered her husband, Leugim Romero, was missing early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. She later learned through social media posts that he had been arrested during what some activists are calling an ICE racial-profiling operation. However, ICE and THP say they were targeting criminals.

According to Molero, authorities stopped her husband after he left his 12-hour shift at Walmart around 1 a.m. She says he was carrying a valid temporary license with him at the time.

"It's a moment of anguish, despair, not knowing if he's okay," Molero said.

The couple fled political persecution in Venezuela and arrived in the United States nine months ago through the CBP ONE App, a Biden-era program that allows migrants to schedule appointments and apply for work authorization in the U.S.

After the Trump administration announced it was ending the program, they hired a lawyer to help with their asylum case. A court date for their asylum case is March 2027.

Nashville council members seek answers on law enforcement roles in immigration operation

Metro Council members are demanding clarity on which law enforcement agencies participated in recent immigration enforcement operations that have raised concerns throughout Nashville's immigrant community.

While the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) appeared to lead the operation, both Metro Police and Mayor Freddie O'Connell have insisted no local officers took part.

"Our message today is this: Nashville must be a place of safety, not surveillance, a city that is welcoming and not fearing," said Council member Terry Vo.

Local officials and advocates continue to express distress over what they describe as harm inflicted on the immigrant community during the operations.

Advocacy groups accuse ICE, THP of 'racial profiling and discrimination' in this weekend's sting

Lisa Sherman Luna, with the Tennessee Immigration and Refugee Rights Coalition or TIRRC, said nothing could be further from the truth that the traffic stops were about public safety.

"I don’t see how stopping moms with babies in the car is keeping anyone more safe," said Luna. "To have the THP and ICE patrolling the heart of the immigrant community at night, and stopping people for things like broken tail lights or tinted windows is deeply troubling and reeks of racial profiling."

Since TIRRC learned of the operation, Luna and her team have been scrambling to identify all who were detained down in Louisiana.

"Right now, we’ve been able to verify about 40, but the calls keep coming in," she said.

Luna said, if you know of someone who was detained or you're related to them, please call their hotline — 615-414-1030 — so they can document who was all detained. She ensured all of the data will be kept confidential.

Fund started to help immigrant families after ICE detainments in Nashville

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and local immigration nonprofits are starting a fund to help immigrant families affected by ICE detainment in Nashville this weekend.

The fund, named the Belonging Fund, is live on the Community Foundation's website. This fund is a partnership between the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Metropolitan government.

Dollars from the Belonging Fund will not go to legal fees but will help serve the needs of the immigrant community for transportation, childcare, and food insecurity. The priority of the funding will go to those affected by the ICE detainments in South Nashville. This is the first fund of its kind.

Immigrant advocates raise concern following ICE arrests in Nashville

According to the leaders of some immigrant rights groups, approximately 100 people were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and brought to the Department of Homeland Security Field office in Nashville early morning on Sunday.

Witnesses claim people were stopped by authorities in their cars at various locations around South Nashville.

"The Tennessee Highway Patrol partnered with federal agencies, including HSI and ICE, for a public safety operation in Davidson County — in areas with a history of serious traffic crashes and suspected gang activity," the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a statement. "Approximately 150 traffic stops were made by troopers for observed violations of traffic laws. In several cases, drivers were found without valid licenses or identification. Federal agents handled those situations, including immigration-related matters."

