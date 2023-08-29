What's next for LPRs in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — License plate readers, also known as LPRs, will become permanent across Nashville after Mayor John Cooper signed the bill into law.

However, the cameras may not be up and running for awhile.

Mayor Cooper thanked council members as he signed the bill outside the Historic Metro Courthouse. He said he believed LPRs are an important crime fighting tool for Metro Police, and was excited to see them implemented in Nashville.

Metro Police are currently in the process of deciding which vendor should be involved in the program, and how much it will cost. Once they make a decision, Metro Council Members will have to approve the vendor contract and the financing. Both issues need to be approved by a simple majority of the council to move forward.

Metro Council members voted 24-14, with one abstention, to approve the permanent use of the cameras. The vote came after a six month pilot program where around 100 cameras positioned around the city read every license plate that passed through the intersection and flagged vehicles associated with certain crimes.

Supporters, including Metro Police, said the cameras are an important crime fighting tool.

"More and more we are going to have to rely on that technology that helps officers do their job in a better, more efficient manner," said Courtney Johnston, Metro Council member for district 26.

Johnston worked on the LPR legislation for around three years. She said while there is still more work to be done, she is excited to know the permanent cameras are close to becoming a reality.

"The communities that use it, love it," said Johnston. "The police departments swear by it. I’m excited for this community get some relief from crime in the near future."

During the pilot program, opponents expressed concerns the cameras were predominantly placed in low income areas and unfairly targeted minority populations.

To address those concerns, Johnston said Metro Police will involve input from Precinct Community Advisory Groups to set the permanent locations of the cameras.

Johnston hopes the council would be able to vote on the contract and financing for LPRs by the end of the year.