Nashville community reacts to the possibility of making license plate readers permanent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department authorities said license plate readers will help keep you safe, but some community groups say they target minorities.

Metro Council will vote to either make LPRs permanent or to do away with them.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with community members about where LPRs were placed for the six month pilot program. LPRs were split into four different quadrants.

Over in Quadrant A, that's everything north of the Cumberland River.

"It helps out in areas where there is high crime. People need to be protected. It's needed for the elderly and for the children. It's just a good thing for the public," Michael Russell said.

While Tavion Drain — over in Quadrant D, which includes Green Hills and Bellevue — thinks it is going to give police an excuse to target minorities.

He wants council members to look at making a decision based on being a resident and not an elected official.

"Imagine themselves being pulled over unlawfully or lawfully, so I want them to take that to the ballot with them," Drain said.

Drain isn’t alone. Groups like the Community Oversight Board said the technology can be used to target some of Nashville's poorest and most diverse neighborhoods.

Tony Smith, who we caught up with in Quadrant C, which includes south Nashville — disagrees.

“I never looked at it as racial. They need them. They cut down on crime we need them. Some places they got them everywhere," Smith said.

MNPD said right now 90 other law enforcement agencies across the state are using this technology, including the airport.

Lynn Mantle — over in Quadrant B, which makes up much of the Hermitage, Donelson and Antioch area — also thought the technology is a step in the right direction.

"It's almost an extra eye on the road for them. It's not looking for the color of the driver," Mantle said.

All these people live and commute in different parts of the cities, but they share one thing in common.

NewsChannel 5 will be at council and will keep you posted on their decision.