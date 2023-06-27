What's next for the Community Oversight Board?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What's ahead for the group that keeps an eye on Metro Police?

Monday, the Community Oversight Board held its final meeting before a new state law abolishing it goes into effect.

The group will have until the end of October to transition to smaller group, without direct subpoena power while investigating police shootings, instead only referring its findings to the internal investigators at MNPD known as the Office of Professional Accountability.

"That changes how we would take a complaint and investigate it, and we'd have to give it back to OPA to do any kind of investigation," said Jill Fitcheard, Executive Director of the Community Oversight Board.

Fitcheard says she'd like to continue in that role on what may end up being called the Metro Community Review Board after October, with many more questions about how that transition will take place.