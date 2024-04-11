What's the future of the death penalty in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, state senators passed a bill that would allow those convicted of child rape to be sentenced to death, in addition to those convicted of first-degree murder, potentially adding to death row.

But Tennessee hasn't executed any death row inmate since early 2020.

Governor Lee has put those on hold after a report found the state Department of Correction (TDOC) "failed to comply" with their own rule book on how to execute death row inmates — giving the TDOC time to write a new rule book protocol.

Since the stoppage, TDOC's lawyers have sent updates to a federal judge every three months, the latest one saying "TDOC is currently working on draft revisions to Tennessee's execution procedures for lethal injection. The process of revising the protocol is a priority, is active and ongoing. The Commissioner of TDOC is currently not prepared to provide a date when a new lethal injection protocol will be finalized."

But as drug manufacturers crack down on states using their products for lethal injection, NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo points to another possibility.

"They're having a hard time getting those chemicals because some of the manufacturers have stopped making the chemicals needed for lethal injection," Leonardo said. "It's making it increasingly difficult to get them."

With the new rulebook still being worked on, it's unclear now when executions in Tennessee may pick back up.