What's the plan to fix the flooding in Clarksville's most affected neighborhood? City leaders tell us.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville community has faced deep trouble: flooding from heavy storms, most recently earlier this year.

We've reported extensively on this issue, blamed on poor drainage. Homeowners are desperate for answers — some of which were answered Thursday night at a neighborhood meeting at Northeast Middle School.

Director of Streets, David Smith, told residents he has a solution.

The first part of the plan is to dig 120,000 yards of dirt out of the existing basin, doubling the amount of water it can hold. Overflow piping, which would happen as the excavation takes place, would divert floodwater to a nearby creek.

The $1.7 million project is supposed to start by the end of this month and take 120 days, barring any severe weather events.

"We believe that this will solve, substantially, most of the problem," said Mayor Joe Pitts.

The second phase of the plan would install a pumping system to aid the water out, but that part is still up in the air.

Funding needs to be ironed out, and planners don't have a permit to build where they want. They'll need federal approval to pipe through a wetland area, and they don't know how long that's going to take.

While Phase 2 is unclear, what is clear is that both city leaders and residents hope to move forward with a plan to resist Mother Nature and keep home, home.

"We're in it and we're gonna fix this," concluded the mayor.

While some residents weren't satisfied with the uncertainty of Phase 2 and referenced failed plans in the past, others said it was a step in the right direction.

In the meantime, if a flood comes through while they're working on the permanent solution, leaders said they have to rely on the "current measures in place", which include sending water to the west.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.