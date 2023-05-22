When will TCAP results be given to parents? Some districts say Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Third-grade parents across Middle Tennessee will soon learn if their kid could have to repeat the grade. This follows the new retention law based on TCAP results

Maury County told News Channel 5 over the weekend, they estimate a little more than a third of their third graders may need summer school.

The percentage they estimated was 35% to 40%.

They said they are looking at their data, talking it out with administrators and then will reach out to parents.

Williamson County parents will hear from the district by noon today in an email. They did not provide any hard numbers, but they said the email will say how the students did on the English Language Arts section of TCAP. Also, if retests or interventions will be needed before fourth grade.

Metro Schools said they will talk to parents about scores today.

"We understand the anxiety and frustration that students, parents, and teachers are feeling because of the state’s 3rd grade retention law and the lack of the assessment results that will not only inform summer plans but that also could have a dramatic impact on a students’ futures. We had hoped to provide information to families Friday before school dismissal, but TDOE did not provide the data by the time elementary schools dismissed for the day. Students who score in the 'below' or 'approaching' categories on the 3rd grade ELA portion of TCAP will be provided a re-take examination at their schools between Monday, May 22, and Wednesday, May 24, for a chance to improve their score before the end of the school year," the district said in a statement.