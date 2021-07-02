Where are you celebrating? July 4th events across the mid-state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day across the region. Here's a list of free celebrations that you and your family can attend.
JULY 2
Smyrna
Independence Day Celebration
Lee Victory Recreation Park; 5-10 p.m.
Fireworks display starts at dark
JULY 3
Clarksville
City of Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration
Liberty Park - Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Free shuttle to Liberty Park will start at 5 p.m. from the following locations:
Transit Center on Legion Street
Cumberland Plaza Garage, 133 Commerce St.
Big Lots, 1041 S. Riverside Drive
CMCSS Central Services South Parking Lot, 1312 State Route 48
Return trips will start shortly after the fireworks show ends
Hendersonville
Freedom Festival
Drakes Creek Park; 5-10 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
JULY 4
Let Freedom Sing-Lower Broadway, Nashville
The main show stage is at 1st and Broadway. It will be open from Noon-10 p.m. and feature performances from Priscilla Block, Regi Wooten and Friends and Lilly Hiatt. Brad Paisley will play from 8:05-9:20 p.m. The fireworks will happen from 9:30-10 p.m.
Brentwood
Red, White and Boom in Brentwood
Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park 5-10 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Franklin
Independence Day Celebration
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Gallatin
4th of July Celebration
Triple Creek Park - Fireworks start at dark (around 9 p.m.)
Goodlettsville
Independence Day Celebration
Moss Wright Park
Event starts at 4 p.m. with fireworks set to start at 9 p.m.
La Vergne
Independence Day Celebration
Veterans Memorial Park - Gates open at 5:30, music starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk
Lebanon
4th of July Celebration
James E. Ward Agricultural Center - 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Mt. Juliet
Fourth of July Celebration
Mt. Juliet Little League Ball Fields - Fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Parking is $10 at the ball fields, which benefits the Mt. Juliet League Baseball/Softball
Murfreesboro
Celebration Under the Stars
Fountains at Gateway - 4-9:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Springfield
Freedom Fest
Robertson County Fairgrounds - 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.