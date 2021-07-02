Where are you celebrating? July 4th events across the mid-state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day across the region. Here's a list of free celebrations that you and your family can attend.

JULY 2

Smyrna

Independence Day Celebration

Lee Victory Recreation Park; 5-10 p.m.

Fireworks display starts at dark

JULY 3

Clarksville

City of Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration

Liberty Park - Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Free shuttle to Liberty Park will start at 5 p.m. from the following locations:

Transit Center on Legion Street

Cumberland Plaza Garage, 133 Commerce St.

Big Lots, 1041 S. Riverside Drive

CMCSS Central Services South Parking Lot, 1312 State Route 48

Return trips will start shortly after the fireworks show ends

Hendersonville

Freedom Festival

Drakes Creek Park; 5-10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

JULY 4

Let Freedom Sing-Lower Broadway, Nashville

The main show stage is at 1st and Broadway. It will be open from Noon-10 p.m. and feature performances from Priscilla Block, Regi Wooten and Friends and Lilly Hiatt. Brad Paisley will play from 8:05-9:20 p.m. The fireworks will happen from 9:30-10 p.m.

Brentwood

Red, White and Boom in Brentwood

Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park 5-10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Franklin

Independence Day Celebration

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Gallatin

4th of July Celebration

Triple Creek Park - Fireworks start at dark (around 9 p.m.)

Goodlettsville

Independence Day Celebration

Moss Wright Park

Event starts at 4 p.m. with fireworks set to start at 9 p.m.

La Vergne

Independence Day Celebration

Veterans Memorial Park - Gates open at 5:30, music starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at dusk

Lebanon

4th of July Celebration

James E. Ward Agricultural Center - 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Mt. Juliet

Fourth of July Celebration

Mt. Juliet Little League Ball Fields - Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Parking is $10 at the ball fields, which benefits the Mt. Juliet League Baseball/Softball

Murfreesboro

Celebration Under the Stars

Fountains at Gateway - 4-9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Springfield

Freedom Fest

Robertson County Fairgrounds - 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.