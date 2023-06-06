Where does the 'drag bill' apply in Tennessee right now? There's confusion over the area of effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the first law of its kind in the country, but a federal judge has ruled it unconstitutional.

It's called the Adult Entertainment Act, but you might know it better as the drag show bill passed by the state legislature this year.

The order came down late Friday from a federal judge in Memphis. The bill made it illegal in Tennessee to have a drag show in public spaces.

But the judge said that the bill violates free speech guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Nashville Attorney David Raybin says part of the problem was how broad and vague the drag-show ban bill was.

"That is the problem. People don't know its effect, and people can be subject to arrest just by having a show where a minor might be present," Raybin said.

But there's still uncertainty about where the anti-drag show bill has been overturned, and where it's still in effect.

Because the federal judge who makes the ruling presides over all the counties in Tennessee's West Grand Division, Raybin says the judge's order is in effect in all of West Tennessee. But the state Attorney General disagrees, saying the law is still in effect everywhere in the state but Shelby County.

The state says it expects to appeal the federal judge's ruling at an appropriate time.