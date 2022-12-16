Where to celebrate Hanukkah around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, December 18, which means it's time to celebrate!
We've gathered our favorite Hanukkah events from around the area for you to enjoy!
On Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. NowGen Nashville will be hosting their free party! There will be latkes, donuts and candle lighting for everyone to celebrate.
Location: Game Terminal
Chanukah Party!
The Chabad of Nashville will host their community party for the first night of Chanukah on Sunday! The party kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Chabad of Nashville and attendees can enjoy latkes & donuts, music and cookies decorations!
While the party is free, registration is required.
Butcher & Bee Nashville
If you're looking for a bite to eat over the next week, why not head down to this delicious spot? The Butcher & Bee will be celebrating Hanukkah with their special Hanukkah menu! You can learn more about the menu and how to make a reservation by visiting their Instagram page.
Hanukkah Out East W/ East Side Tribe & Moho
Head out east for this fun and free event on December 21! From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Inglewood Lounge, people can light candles, laugh, dance and enjoy some amazing food from Actual Food Nashville.
Click here to reserve a spot.