Where to celebrate Hanukkah around Nashville

8 Interesting Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah
Posted at 4:59 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 05:59:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, December 18, which means it's time to celebrate!

We've gathered our favorite Hanukkah events from around the area for you to enjoy!

Hanukkah Party:

On Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. NowGen Nashville will be hosting their free party! There will be latkes, donuts and candle lighting for everyone to celebrate.

Location: Game Terminal

Chanukah Party!

The Chabad of Nashville will host their community party for the first night of Chanukah on Sunday! The party kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Chabad of Nashville and attendees can enjoy latkes & donuts, music and cookies decorations!

While the party is free, registration is required.

Butcher & Bee Nashville

If you're looking for a bite to eat over the next week, why not head down to this delicious spot? The Butcher & Bee will be celebrating Hanukkah with their special Hanukkah menu! You can learn more about the menu and how to make a reservation by visiting their Instagram page.

Hanukkah Out East W/ East Side Tribe & Moho

Head out east for this fun and free event on December 21! From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Inglewood Lounge, people can light candles, laugh, dance and enjoy some amazing food from Actual Food Nashville.

Click here to reserve a spot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
