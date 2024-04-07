Where to celebrate the solar eclipse in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are in the final countdown to the Solar Eclipse Monday!

The next one will not be for another 20 years, so people can make an event out of it whether travelling to see it in totallity or staying in Nashville.

NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statum spoke with a local astronomer on Facebook live Saturday ahead of the event.

Theo Wellington with Tennessee Outreach said if the clouds are not in the way, Nashville will get a pretty good view of the eclipse because we are only a few hours away from the path of totality that will be running through the United States.

Nashville will get a partial eclipse at about 95 percent.

There are some places celebrating the phenomenon here in Music City. The Black Abbey Brewing Company in the Berry Hill neighborhood is hosting a party starting at noon where you can celebrate all afternoon with your viewing glasses, a limited time beer, a themed playlist, and at 5:30 p.m., a showing of the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Another one will be happening at Bavarian Bierhaus at Opry Mills Mall from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Wellington laid out the timeline for those who want to watch.

"Around 12:30 or so I would go out and take a look because then you might notice that first bite out of the sun. And then maybe every 15 minutes or so take a look, but around 2 o'clock is when it's going to hit that max of 95 percent," said Wellington.

She said the eclipse will then exit and be finished around 3:30 p.m.

Head to a store near you like Walmart, your grocery store, or pharmacy to pick up eclipse glasses.