Where to expect interstate construction traffic in Middle Tennessee through Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Though the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working to improve roadways for ease of travel in the future, many lanes will be closing presently. Drivers looking to maximize drive time and plan ahead have many roadway projects to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Broken down by county, here are the sites of construction and maintenance work to expect through Wednesday:

Cheatham County

SR 455

There will be continuous full road closure from the intersection with SR 49 to the AO Smith entrance to SR 455 for construction of a levee, a box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction. The Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public, as will access to AO Smith from SR 12.

Davidson County

I-24

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday, there will be lane closures from both directions on I-24 over Mill Creek, near mile marker 58-59, to start bridge repair work. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

On Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be a lane closure and rolling roadblock to take down the overhead sign on I-24 east at Murfreesboro Road.

There will be temporary intermittent closures on I-24 Eastbound on weekdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. off-ramp at Old Hickory Boulevard for concrete island installation and signal modification. These will involve Exits 60 and 62.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be lane closures on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 59 for construction of a retaining wall.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, there will be lane closures for long line striping in both directions of I-24 from mile markers 32-27.

Weekdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be lane closures both directions for setting overhead gantries between mile marker 53 and 60. Multiple rolling road blocks of 15 minute periods will take place.

I-40

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, there will be lane closures for long line striping in both directions of I-40, from mile marker 191-197 and mile marker 207-213.

There will be multiple, alternating lane and ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for bridge epoxy operations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-65

On I-65 and SR 254, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-440

Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect milling and paving of I-440 Eastbound off-ramp to I-65 South.

SR 1

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be alternating lane closures on SR 1, Murfreesboro Road, from Fesslers Lane to Foster Avenue to repair damaged concrete.

On weekdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be multiple alternating lane closures on SR 1 from LM 13, south of Woodmont Boulevard, to LM 17, 15th Avenue.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be various Eastbound lane and shoulder closures of SR 1 from 7000-7100 Highway 70S for the excavation of trench and installation of storm drain piping.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., there will be various Westbound lane and shoulder closures of SR 1 from 524-600 Murfreesboro Pike for the excavation of trench and installation of storm drain piping.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 from Hamilton Church Road to Mt. View Road.

SR 112

There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhaed power. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communicators, with a detour in place.

SR 155

On SR 155, Briley Parkway will experience lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays to repair the bridge at the Cumberland River, Cockrill Bend. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Marshall County

I-65

Sunday through Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., there will be emergency lane closures on I-65 Northbound for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain open.

Montgomery County

I-24

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be lane closures both directions from mile marker 0-5 for milling and paving operations, as well as concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1. One lane will remain open at all times.

SR 12

A contractor will utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction of a sidewalk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SR 13 and SR 149

There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work and paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Blasting operations will continue on SR 149.

SR 112 and SR 76

There will be intermittent closures for grading operations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Robertson County

1-65

From mile marker 108-109, there will be alternating lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for setting a barrier rail Northbound.

Rutherford County

1-24

Weekdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be lane closures both directions for setting overhead gantries between mile marker 53 and 60. Multiple rolling road blocks of 15 minute periods will take place.

SR 1

There will be alternating lane closure for construction activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SR 266

There will be periodic flagging operations for construction from SR 102 to east of I-840, or LM 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sumner County

SR 109

From Airport Road to US-31, mile marker 1.5-3.5, there will be intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SR 174

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., SR 174 will also have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements at the Upper Station Camp Creek Road intersection.

SR 386

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be intermittent outside shoulder closures both directions for survey work. All lanes of traffic will remain open, and traffic control will be provided by Sumner County Maintenance.

Williamson County

I-65

Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be a lane closure on I-65 Southbound from mile marker 55-56 for barrier rail installation.

I-840

From mile marker 15-17, I-840 Westbound will be closed to do bridge repair work over South Garrison Branch. Westbound traffic will be shifted to the Eastbound side lane 1, and all Eastbound traffic will be running on lane 2. Traffic will remain in one lane for both directions for the entirety of the project.

There will be temporary lane closures in both directions of I-840 from mile marker 8 to east of Liepers Creek Road overpass, and from mile marker 18-29 for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 6

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, there will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and temporary lane closures — one direction at a time — for various construction activity, including paving and utility work from south of Moore's Lane to Concord Road, or mile marker 16-19. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for side roads Ashby Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road.

SR 96

Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a lane closure on SR 96 for paving.

Also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work from east of Arno Road to SR 252, or LM 14-21.

SR 106

For the replacement of a 60 inch corrugated metal pipe at mile marker 13.65, there will be continuous full road closure between Carnton Lane and Eastern Flank Circle until June 30. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6, Columbia Avenue, and SR 397, Mack Hatcher Parkway. Detour signs will be in place.

Wilson County

I-40

Through Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-40 at Exit 239 will have temporary lane closures for removal and installation of a portable barrier wall and emergency bridge repair over US70/Sparta Pike.

SR 171

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening from mile marker 4-6.