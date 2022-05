Where to find free meals for kids this summer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The New Beginning International Ministry Inc. will offer free meals to kids this summer in Davidson County.

Program days between June 1 and Aug. 8.

Meal sites are below along with times:

Andrew Jackson

941 16th Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37208

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Antioch Community Center

5023 Blue Hole Rd.

Antioch, TN 37013

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Backfield In Motion

4500 Gallatin Pike

Nashville, TN 37216

11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bellwood Park

100 Pennington Ave.

Nashville, TN

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Berkley Hills

300 Berkley Dr.

Madison, TN 37118

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Berkshire Place

1500 Porter Rd.

Nashville, TN 37206

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Burning Tree

345 Burning Tree Dr.

Hermitage, TN 37076

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Cedar Ridge

100 Madison Dr,

La Vergne, TN 37086

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dominion House

5099 Linbar Dr.

Nashville, TN 37211

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Granstaff Apartments

2330 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37228

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hadley Park Community Center

1037 28th Ave. N.

Nashville, TN 37208

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hamilton Creek

3140 Hamilton Church Rd.

Antioch, TN 37013

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hermitage Community Center

3720 James Kay Ln.

Hermitage, TN 37076

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

James Cayce Homes

701 South 7th St.

Nashville, TN 37206

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

J.C. Movement/ KIPP Kirk Patrick

1000 Sevier St.

Nashville, TN 37206

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Knollcrest Apartments

3303 Creekwood Dr.

Nashville, TN 37207

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Looby Community Center

2301 Metro Center Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37228

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Margaret Robertson

571 Margaret Robertson Dr.

Hermitage, TN 37076

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

McCabe Community Center

101 46 Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

McFerrin Community Center

310 Grace St.

Nashville, TN 37207

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Morgan Community Center

411 Hume Street

Nashville, TN 37208

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Napier Community Center

75 Fairview St.

Nashville, TN 37208

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Nashwood Park

1040 North Dupont

Madison, TN 37115

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

October Homes

606 North Dupont

Madison, TN 37115

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Old Hickory Community Center:

1050 Donelson Ave.

Old Hickory, TN 37138

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Wood Community Center:

3220 Valview Dr.

Nashville, TN 37207

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Preserves at Metro Center:

468 Ponder Place

Nashville, TN 37228

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Rutherford County Crimson Tide

115 Floyd Mayfield Dr.

La Vergne, TN 37086

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rutherford Pointe Apartments:

1 Rutherford Point Circle

La Vergne, TN 37086

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Skyview Apartments

307 Susannah Ct.

Nashville, TN 37209

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Smith Springs Community Center:

2801 Smith Springs Rd.

Nashville, TN 37217

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Smyrna High School

100 Bulldog Dr.

Smyrna, TN 37167

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southeast Community Center

5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy.

Antioch, TN 37013

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

South Inglewood Community Center:

1624 Rebecca St.

Nashville, TN 37207

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Stronger Than My Father

2783 Smith Springs Rd.

Nashville, TN 37217

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Summerwind Apartments

344 Bell Rd.

Nashville, TN 37217

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Swiss Ridge

455 Swiss Ave.

Nashville, TN 37211

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Terrance Park

3110 Elm Hill Pike

Donelson, TN 37214

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Park at Richards Road

Antioch, TN 37013

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Trinity Place

400 E Nocturne Dr.

Nashville, TN 37207

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Universal Gymnastics

5003 Market Pl.

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Villas at Metro Center

469 Ponder Place

Nashville, TN 37228

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Watkins Community Center

616 17th Ave.

Nashville, TN 37203

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Westwood Baptist Church

2502 Albion st.

Nashville, TN 37208

1 p.m to 2 p.m.

Whispering Oaks

417 Tanglewood Ct.

Nashville, TN 37211

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Willow Creek Apartments

100 Willow Creek Apartments

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.