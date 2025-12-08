Where to find the new In-N-Out Burgers in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In-N-Out Burger has confirmed three new locations will open in Tennessee.

Two locations will open in Lebanon (915 S. Hartmann Drive) and Antioch (4130 William Turner Parkway) on Dec. 10.

The third location in Murfreesboro (2508 Medical Center Parkway) will open its doors on Dec. 12.

Each location is expected to employ 75 people with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour, according to a corporate statement.

The fast food chain added that it will continue its corporate mission by supporting local nonprofits in the regions it serves:

"In-N-Out is proud to provide assistance directly to the local nonprofit community and partner with GraceWorks Ministries and People Loving Nashville to distribute essential care supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness. Through the In-N-Out Burger Foundation, the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, and HIS EYES Foundation, In-N-Out supports nonprofit efforts that are making a difference in the fight against child abuse, substance abuse, human trafficking, and homelessness."

Tennessee is now the 10th state to have In-N-Out Burger, which is still owned and operated by the Snyder family, with no locations franchised.