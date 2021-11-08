Where your young child can get vaccinated in Nashville this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vaccinations are going to start picking up for young kids across Nashville this week, as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available at more locations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged five to 11 last week. It's a smaller dose and kids will need a two-dose regiment to get full immunity.
Below are a few of the ways your child can get vaccinated this week in Nashville:
Metro Nashville Public Health Department:
- Antioch drive-thru vaccination site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. Open Monday-Friday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
- West Nashville drive-thru vaccination site at 28th Ave. and Charlotte Ave. Open Monday-Friday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
- The Health Department also offers pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the week. See the schedule by clicking here.
Metro Nashville Public Schools:
Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Older kids and adults can also receive the shot or a booster shot at one the scheduled clinics. Clinics will be open from 3:00p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the locations and dates below:
Monday, November 8, and November 29
- Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216
- Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013
Wednesday, November 10, and December 1
- McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214
- Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Friday, November 12, and December 3
- Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Monday, November 15, and December 6
- Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Ln, Nashville, TN 37207
- John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37220
Wednesday, November 17, and December 8
- Stratford Stem High, 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216
- Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013
Friday, November 19, and December 10
- Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189
- Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205
Vanderbilt University Medical Center:
- Vaccinations will be administered on the main campus at the Children's Hospital Theater.
- Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8:30a.m. to 6:45p.m. and Saturday from 8:30a.m. to 11:45p.m.
- Schedule an appointment online by clicking here or calling the COVID hotline at 888-312-0847.