Watch
News

Actions

Where your young child can get vaccinated in Nashville this week

Pfizer's shot approved for kids ages 5-11
items.[0].image.alt
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Israel started vaccinating children from 12 to 15 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Kids COVID-19 vaccines
Posted at 4:17 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 05:17:47-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vaccinations are going to start picking up for young kids across Nashville this week, as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available at more locations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged five to 11 last week. It's a smaller dose and kids will need a two-dose regiment to get full immunity.

Below are a few of the ways your child can get vaccinated this week in Nashville:

Metro Nashville Public Health Department:

  • Antioch drive-thru vaccination site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. Open Monday-Friday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
  • West Nashville drive-thru vaccination site at 28th Ave. and Charlotte Ave. Open Monday-Friday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
  • The Health Department also offers pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the week. See the schedule by clicking here.

Metro Nashville Public Schools:
Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Older kids and adults can also receive the shot or a booster shot at one the scheduled clinics. Clinics will be open from 3:00p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the locations and dates below:

Monday, November 8, and November 29

  • Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216
  • Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013

Wednesday, November 10, and December 1

  • McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214
  • Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Friday, November 12, and December 3

  • Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
  • Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Monday, November 15, and December 6

  • Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Ln, Nashville, TN 37207
  • John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37220

Wednesday, November 17, and December 8

  • Stratford Stem High, 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216
  • Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Friday, November 19, and December 10

  • Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189
  • Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205

Vanderbilt University Medical Center:

  • Vaccinations will be administered on the main campus at the Children's Hospital Theater.
  • Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8:30a.m. to 6:45p.m. and Saturday from 8:30a.m. to 11:45p.m.
  • Schedule an appointment online by clicking here or calling the COVID hotline at 888-312-0847.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap