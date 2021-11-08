Where your young child can get vaccinated in Nashville this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vaccinations are going to start picking up for young kids across Nashville this week, as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available at more locations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged five to 11 last week. It's a smaller dose and kids will need a two-dose regiment to get full immunity.

Below are a few of the ways your child can get vaccinated this week in Nashville:

Metro Nashville Public Health Department:



Antioch drive-thru vaccination site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. Open Monday-Friday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

West Nashville drive-thru vaccination site at 28th Ave. and Charlotte Ave. Open Monday-Friday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

The Health Department also offers pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the week. See the schedule by clicking here.

Metro Nashville Public Schools:

Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. Older kids and adults can also receive the shot or a booster shot at one the scheduled clinics. Clinics will be open from 3:00p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the locations and dates below:

Monday, November 8, and November 29



Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216

Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013

Wednesday, November 10, and December 1

McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

Friday, November 12, and December 3

Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Monday, November 15, and December 6

Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Ln, Nashville, TN 37207

John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37220

Wednesday, November 17, and December 8

Stratford Stem High, 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216

Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Friday, November 19, and December 10

Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189

Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205

Vanderbilt University Medical Center:

