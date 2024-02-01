Which legislators make the most in Tennessee? The answer might surprise you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not every Tennessee legislator makes the same amount of money and one new bill in the House would change just that.

However, a bill did aim that lawmakers across the House and Senate all make the same money, sans the House Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor.

What lawmaker makes the most money in Tennessee?

Other than the speakers of both chambers, lawmaker varies drastically in the House and Senate, according to 2023 data collected and analyzed by NewsChannel 5.

Every lawmaker has a salary of $28,406 per year. Based on where they live, it lends to how much more funding is provided to them in the form of a per diem. Per diems are funds lawmakers can access based on their distance from the capitol. That money goes toward food, lodging and gas.

The per diem rate for members residing greater than 50 miles from the capitol is $326.47. The rate for members residing 50 miles or less is $79.

In the House, lawmakers total earnings range from $106,000 to $31,000. The top earner is Rep. G.A. Hardaway in Memphis. The person who makes the least is Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville.

In the Senate, Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, collected the most at $76,000. The Senator who made the least is Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville.

What the biggest per diem lawmaker has to say

For Memphis Democrat G.A. Hardaway, it's not as simple as looking at the data.

"If my people could get a break from their needs, sometimes I would chill," Hardaway said. "When I first got here, that's one of the things that veteran legislators weren't too happy with me about — the seriousness I took with my work. My people sent me here to get some work done. "

Round trip from Memphis to Nashville and back home, Hardaway logs more than 400 miles on the road. Additionally, Hardaway said Nashville has gotten increasingly expensive when it comes to hotel rooms. He noted those prices fluctuate depending on the events in town, making it more and more pricey to be in Nashville to do his work. He also doesn't have a legislative aide in his office.

WTVF

Hardaway said his work was even more critical because Democrats were in the super minority. He started in the legislature in 2007, when lawmaking leaned more purple in the makeup of legislators versus one party over the other. He said because of that, constituents outside of his Memphis district reach out on issues they care about.

"Numerically, we have just a handful of Black folks on the hill and Democrats on the hill," Hardaway said. "When you're the minority of a super minority, there's a whole lot to do and fewer folks to get it done. I tried to keep in mind what my dad would tell us children, and I have told my children: 'You're a Hardaway. You're going to be outnumbered. Just be sure you're never outmanned.'"

Why are we talking about this?

Rep. Larry Miller, D-Memphis, had brought forth a bill that would make it so lawmakers make a flat salary and no additional for per diem.

If this passed, every lawmaker would collect the same salary no matter if they lived a handful of miles or 300 miles from the capitol.

Together, lawmakers' salaries and per diems cost the state around $10 million.

As of late last week, Miller has withdrawn the bill.

How this affects you

Tennesseans pay the salaries of lawmakers and additionally their health insurance policies.

Your tax dollars pay for their lodging, gas and food while doing business in Nashville on behalf of you and others in your district.

The more often your lawmaker goes to the capitol, the more often your tax dollars are footing the bill.

Outside of session, records show that lawmakers frequently make the trek to Nashville to do office work. If you live in a rural county or one that is miles away from the capitol, this could result in more difficulty finding and talking with your legislator where you live.

What does my lawmaker make?

Use the search bar at the top of each chart to look for your lawmaker. If you don't know who your lawmaker is right now, the state legislative website can help you through its Find My Legislator feature. All you have to do is type in your home address.