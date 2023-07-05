Watch Now
While running in her second marathon, local woman qualifies for the Olympic Trials

Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 11:50:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a day with an excessive heat warning, but high temperatures did not slow down Caroline Cole. We hit the trail at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Caroline was not always a runner, she mostly played basketball as a kid. She ran her first half marathon in high school.

"My dad was a marathoner and I feel like it's in our genes. I feel like when you are good at something and you get so passionate about it, it's just, it's like breathing," Caroline said.

That passion led her to complete two marathons.

"I mostly did half marathons and then last year around this time, my friend slash coach now encouraged me to go after the Olympic trial standard because of how fast my half marathon time was," she said.

She qualified for the trials in her second marathon with time to spare.

She completed it in 2:36:09, she needed to beat 2:37:00.

"Everything clicked on the day," she said.

It was never a goal, but she started dreaming about it in college. The trials are set for February 3rd in Orlando.

