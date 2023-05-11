While some Swifites had a good time, some fans say the experience is forcing them to file a complaint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taylor Swift’s recent takeover of Nashville left fans thrilled and excited, but not all of them had a great experience getting there.

Some fans found themselves disappointed and frustrated after purchasing tickets from third-party sellers like StubHub, only to find out that the tickets didn't exist.

The experience was so frustrating for some fans that they decided to take action, like Suann Sanford.

Sanford purchased several tickets through StubHub for her daughters to see their favorite artist. She wanted to make the experience extra special for her special needs daughter by buying a suite but instead ended up being placed in the middle of the crowd.

Sanford’s daughter had to wear headphones to handle the noise, and they were unable to leave their seats due to the large number of people in attendance.

Sanford’s experience was not unique, and many other fans have faced similar issues when purchasing tickets through third-party sellers.

In response, Sanford filed a complaint with the Tennessee Attorney General through the Division of Consumer Affairs in the hopes of preventing others from experiencing the same frustrations.

Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti explained that his office frequently reaches out to companies to resolve issues on behalf of consumers.

They receive thousands of cases a year and work to ensure that companies are taking care of their customers. Skrmetti emphasizes that their role is to protect consumers from companies that take advantage of them.

Despite the frustrations that some fans faced, Taylor Swift’s takeover of Nashville was a huge success. Fans were thrilled to see her perform live and were left on cloud nine after the experience.

If you would like to file a consumer complaint or learn more about the process, click here.