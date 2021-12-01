Whiskey Row: Metro police looking for additional man in connection to Dallas Barrett death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives continue to search for a man for questioning surrounding the death of Dallas Barrett at Whiskey Row.

Police said the man appears to be among individuals who held Barrett during the altercation and is not an employee of Whiskey Row.

The case has gotten attention, with Barrett's family protesting outside of the Broadway establishment in November. Barrett's mother, Tammy, told NewsChannel 5 she wanted charges against those involved in the 22-year-old's death to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

On Aug. 16, Metro police were called to Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Dallas "DJ" Barrett unresponsive on the floor of the rooftop. Barrett was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Staff at the bar told detectives Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave, but he allegedly then began to fight with security staff. The bouncers pulled Barrett to the ground and held him on the floor, according to Metro police.

The medical examiner determined his cause of death to be asphyxiation.

Two new videos released to NewsChannel 5 show the moments before and after his death.

The witness watching what happened through a cell phone showed Barrett on the ground with at least four security personnel on top of him as music continued to play in the background. Throughout the nearly four minutes, others are trying to pull security off of Barrett, while the four security officers continue restraining him to the ground.

One passerby yelled Barrett couldn't breathe.

An additional video showed Barrett on the ground unresponsive. Then, Metro Nashville Police Department officers tried to use techniques to bring back Barrett's breathing.

Police said they received a complaint about the investigation through the Office of Professional Accountability from Whiskey Row. The complaint went through Hub Nashville, and wasn't received immediately, Metro officials said. People who work at the bar are claiming they asked for help from police on Broadway but they stayed at their post. Police say they were working traffic and radioed for help.