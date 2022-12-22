White Christmas woes in Nashville with flights canceled, delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Winter weather caused flight cancelations and delays across the country, and the Nashville International Airport felt the impact.

At BNA, Mikee Orencia was supposed to meet her grandparents in Denver, but her flight was canceled. She was bummed because they traveled here all the way from the Philippines.

Orencia was sitting on the ground in her snowboard gear with a laptop — searching for other flights.

“I’ll miss being with my grandparents because I haven’t seen them in 13 years, and this is their first time to actually come back and celebrate Christmas," Orencia said.

The bad news is one man who made it to Nashville from Denver told NewsChannel 5 at a café that he waited more than three hours for his plane to get de-iced before taking off.

As for traveler Calle Wynn, she was in Nashville visiting family and was supposed to fly home to Colorado to work on Friday. But then, her flight was canceled, too. A white Christmas sounds nice until it ruins holiday plans.

"I mean, I’m a warm-weather person in general, so white Christmas for a day sounds great. But if it causes a bunch of problems, and you’re flying and everything, I could take it or leave it," Wynn said.

Wynn said she changed her flight to Austin since her parents live there. Then, she's hoping to get to Denver Christmas Eve.

On the bright side to help with holiday cheer, the airport offered free gift wrapping Thursday morning for people who arrived with presents in their luggage.