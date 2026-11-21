NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most artists have that one piece. Even among all the work they love, there's that one that's just special.

That piece is right now living in Cheekwood for Stephen Brown.

"The magic of Christmas for me was creating it," Brown said.

There's a journey to get to that special piece.

When Brown was a kid, what he loved about Christmas in Tennessee was the creativity it brought out of people. Brown was always making something.

"As it got closer and closer to Christmas, I was sad," he remembered. "I knew it was going to be over. My nana said to me, 'you have to learn to make everyday a holiday.'"

Brown's nana taught him every season brings that chance to be creative.

Brown grew up to launch the Glitterville Studios holiday home decor business in Knoxville. Three years ago, something big happened.

"I'd actually gotten a whole series of emails," Brown said. "Because I thought they were spam, I just deleted them. One day the telephone rang, and I answered and they said, 'this is the White House.' The White House? Okay. I said, 'are you all the ones who have been sending all these emails?' They said, 'yes. The ones you've not be answering!'"

Brown ended up decorating several rooms of the White House for Christmas 2023. The next Christmas, he got another call.

"We want you to design the official White House Christmas tree," Brown said, remembering the call. "Dr. Biden said, 'I want a tree with a carousel theme.'"

Brown got to work, first with a sketch, then making the piece by hand.

"It's paper mache," Brown nodded. "You need all those things you used in second grade to turn it into this giant thing that you're going to then take to the White House."

That piece that lived in the White House in 2024 is now at Cheekwood. It's a decorative carousel.

"Instead of a few carousel ornaments, let's make a carousel and put a tree on it!" Brown said of his process. "I want Nashville to see it just as it was at the White House. For someone from Tennessee to come and actually see a piece of history, this was actually at the White House in the Blue Room."

Painted pictures around the carousel depict different parts of the country. Flags hang off the carousel with the name of every state.

"I love things with faces, that you connect with," Brown said, motioning to the carousel animals. "Carousel animals are so magical anyway. The cat that was on the original carousel was actually kept by the Bidens. I remade the cat."

The Magical Menagerie Merry-Go-Round is at the Cheekwood historic mansion through January 3.

"Once you do the White House, that is the ultimate house," Brown continued.

Yes, this is a special piece for Brown. It comes after a story including a nana who encouraged her grandson to embrace creativity year-round.

"You can make every day a holiday," Brown said. "It's as simple as that."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.