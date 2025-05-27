White’s Mercantile moving to former MAFIAoZAs space in 12South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Nashville retailer is preparing for a big move, but it’s staying true to its roots. White’s Mercantile, a longtime staple of the 12South neighborhood, is relocating from its original location to a new spot just down the street.

The store’s founder shared the news on Facebook, reflecting on the journey that began 12 years ago in a renovated gas station.

That small shop quickly became a popular destination for Southern-inspired goods, eventually expanding into four Nashville-area locations.

Now, the original 12South store is being redeveloped, prompting the move. But White’s Mercantile won’t be going far. The team has announced it will take over the former MAFIAoZAs space, another iconic 12South business that closed last year after two decades in operation.

MAFIAoZAs, known for its pizza and neighborhood atmosphere, shut its doors in September 2024, citing a sharp increase in rent. The owners said they had extended their lease through 2027 but could no longer afford the space after a 50% rent hike.

The closure marked a turning point for the area, as longtime residents expressed concern over rising costs and changing storefronts.

White’s Mercantile, however, is looking forward. Renovations are already underway at the new location, and the team says they are excited to continue serving the 12South community from a space that holds its own neighborhood legacy.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but the store promises more updates soon.