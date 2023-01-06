Who gets to decide whether streets in Forest Hills named after Confederate generals can be changed?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What's in a name? That's the question the city of Forest Hills in Davidson County is grappling with, as some neighbors want to change the names of streets there that are currently named for Confederate generals.

But who gets the final say? That answer isn't so clear-cut.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says it gets to because it says streets named after Confederate generals are considered "memorials."

But the city of Forest Hills is suing the commission, saying its neighbors should be the ones to get to decide.

"I look at the Civil Rights movement and women's rights movement and the decades of persistence and setbacks," said Jeanne Larose, who helped start the discussion on changing the street names. "I think it takes a long time for people to change their minds about something, and I'm here to listen to that."

Forest Hills is asking a Davidson County Chancellor to figure out who gets to decide whether they can change the street names.