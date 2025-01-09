Who is closed for school on Friday? We have the list.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With winter weather on the way, some school districts have already decided to close.

We will keep updating this list as others make this decision.

Here is who is closed so far Jan.10:



Austin Peay State University

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

Clay County Schools

Coffee County Schools

Cumberland County Schools

Dickson County Schools

Fayetteville City Schools

Fentress County Schools

Lebanon Special School District

Lewis County Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Manchester City Schools

Muhlenberg County Schools - Kentucky

Overton County Schools

Stewart County Schools

Weakley County Schools

