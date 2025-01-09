Who is closed for school on Friday? We have the list.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With winter weather on the way, some school districts have already decided to close.
We will keep updating this list as others make this decision.
Here is who is closed so far Jan.10:
- Austin Peay State University
- Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools
- Clay County Schools
- Coffee County Schools
- Cumberland County Schools
- Dickson County Schools
- Fayetteville City Schools
- Fentress County Schools
- Lebanon Special School District
- Lewis County Schools
- Lincoln County Schools
- Manchester City Schools
- Muhlenberg County Schools - Kentucky
- Overton County Schools
- Stewart County Schools
- Weakley County Schools
