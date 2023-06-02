Who is Inclusion Tennessee and what do they hope to achieve?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has recently emerged as a battleground for LGBTQ+ rights, with many discriminatory legislation prompting widespread outrage and protests throughout the state.

In response to these bills, concerned citizens and advocacy groups have stepped up their efforts, including donations to organizations like "Inclusion Tennessee," which aims to foster inclusivity and connect the LGBTQIA community with vital resources.

Dawn Cornelius, the board president of Inclusion Tennessee, emphasized the organization's mission of creating a more inclusive Tennessee and building bridges between LGBTQIA individuals and the broader community.

"What we're about is creating a more inclusive Tennessee and connecting LGBTQIA community to other people and resources," Cornelius said.

However, achieving this vision has not been without its challenges.

"It's caused us to move faster than maybe we had planned as an organization. But what it has caused is a lot of attention that has come to this issue," Cornelius said.

The attention has been drawn to issues such as the ban on gender-affirming care for youth and the prohibition of drag performances in public spaces where children are present.

Inclusion Tennessee, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, has quickly gained prominence in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Numerous Pride and LGBTQ-sponsored events have raised funds to support the organization's programs tailored to the community's unique needs.

"We're putting money towards creating a place and what that looks like for our community. We're also sub-granting to small organizations, including some of the pride festivals," Inclusion Tennessee's executive director Phil Cobucci said.

The funds are being allocated to various initiatives designed to uplift and empower the LGBTQ+ community, he said.

Chandler Quaile, a prominent member of Gen Z for Change, is dedicated to promoting equal rights

"Never before, you know, in the last 10 to 15 years has queer joy felt as resistible as it does in this particular moment. We're switching gears from resistance to the legislature, which is still super important, to baring our souls out on the street and showing that we're going to have resistible joy, and we're going to, you know, change the way that things look from the ground up," Quaile said.

Gen Z for Change has joined forces with Inclusion Tennessee to amplify its collective efforts in the fight for equality, along with many other organizations.

Inclusion Tennessee came into existence after members of the LGBTQ+ community recognized the need for a safe space and access to vital resources.

"They need a place to feel safe. They need access to healthcare. We want to be able to provide those services and resources," Cobucci said.

"We want to find ways to create and study and provide and connect people into affirming resources, affirming healthcare throughout the state of Tennessee," Cobucci added.

Despite the challenges, the organization remains resolute in its mission to create a more inclusive Tennessee.

"We're going to build intentional spaces where we are. We won't be forced out. We won't leave because this is our state too. And we deserve just as much as a right to be here as anyone else," Quaile said.

Inclusion Tennessee is working towards finding a building to serve as its hub.