Why are people buying Christmas trees in October? A farm owner explains.

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Christmas tree farm in Cannon County is already selling trees in October.

While Thanksgiving and Halloween have yet to come around, families are skipping those holidays and preparing for Christmas ahead of time, trekking to the Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm in Woodbury.

They are the only farm in the area selling trees for pre-purchase, meaning you can purchase a tree still in the ground and pick it up to take home for the holiday, once it grows a couple inches, in a month or two.

"Seems kind of weird because it's hot. You don't expect it to be hot when you're picking a Christmas tree, right?" laughed the tree farm owner, Dawn Gray.

While they've offered this service for years, this year might look a little different when it comes to pricing — something we've seen in almost every industry.

Dawn says transport was a factor in bumping up the price tag for some of their purchased trees, but the ones they grow have stayed at a normal rate.

"The cost of the truck had almost doubled this year. So I'm not sure if that's from tariffs or what, but you know, I think everybody's feeling a little pinch in the pocket book these days," she said.

Even so, it hasn't stopped families from getting in the Christmas spirit months in advance.

"I say come, it's fun, even though it's hot! Come on and get your tree. Then you don't have to worry about that at Christmastime, you just come and do the fun stuff," she said.

That farm has been open for pre-purchase since the first of October. They'll open up for normal purchase, when you can take home a tree right there and then, on November 22nd.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.