'Why is it so hard?' Lawmakers vote to loosen child care licensing, but providers question if it will help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s mixed reaction to a child care bill that passed unanimously in both the House and Senate this week, aiming to ease some licensing regulations

HB0106 may help in some cases, but the real question is whether it will provide relief for working parents.

Shetika Davis operates a home-based child care center in Nashville. It is not regulated through the Tennessee Department of Human Services, although many times, Davis has dedicated both her efforts and money to the licensing process.

She first started caring for kids in her home in 2000.

"Why is it so hard now? And why is it so costly? And why do you have one person trying to get 70 people licensed? That doesn't even make sense," said Davis.

The bill recently passed by Tennessee lawmakers primarily impacts after-school care, special event care and camps. However, these options may not effectively address the needs of most working parents.

When we talk to parents in the workforce, we hear how hard it is to find quality and affordable daycare in our area.

The bill lets gyms and professional sports teams skip the licensing rules, along with programs offering less than three hours of child care for school-aged kids.

"The programs they have listed for relaxing on licensure have never had to be licensed in the first place. So, I'm not sure how that is bringing more accessibility to the childcare industry," Davis said.

Davis wishes legislators had focused on making it easier to start a child care business. Right now, she's considering reapplying for a license to help more kids and families. Because she's unlicensed, caring for more than four unrelated children could get her into trouble, a situation she's faced before.

The types of unregulated child care that Tennessee allows include care provided in a child's own home, care that operates less than three hours a day, and care for fewer than five unrelated children.

In the meantime, Davis is working on a guide to help others start their own small, home-based business.

"Because there are too many passionate, qualified providers who can't get through the licensing process," Davis said.

Earlier this year, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, told NewsChannel 5 he also thinks Tennessee could do more to help curtail the child care crisis.

"It’s going to be a long process," warned Speaker Cameron Sexton.

He wants to do a comprehensive look at regulations that govern childcare centers.

"There are rules and regulations that is keeping people from opening day cares... If you’re below 23 children in your childcare, the rules are different than if you go above 23 people. What’s the purpose of 23? Did somebody arbitrarily set that? 20 years ago? 10 years ago? 5 years ago?" he said.

