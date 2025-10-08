Why safety plans for one of Nashville's most deadly intersections have yet to be implemented

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dangerous Nashville intersection continues to claim lives more than a year after safety officials identified the problem and proposed solutions.

Dickerson Pike and Ewing Drive in North Nashville has become one of the city's most deadly intersections, with 13 people killed in crashes since 2018.

The most recent victim was 65-year-old Patricia Owens, who died last week after being struck by a WeGo bus while crossing the road.

"I'd be extra careful. Because, like I said, I have seen so many people get hit over," said Roy Cain, who crosses the intersection daily.

Cain witnessed another pedestrian struck just two weeks ago.

"I didn't actually see her get run over, but when I came back I seen her there on the ground with a big gash in her head," Cain said.

Ben Hubert, who lives nearby, has tracked the deadly pattern at this location. He can point to specific spots where people have died.

"We can literally see where 13 people have died. One person died up at the top of the hill, five or six people have died in the vicinity of this intersection, and five more people have died leading up this hill," Hubert said.

The Nashville Department of Transportation identified safety concerns at the intersection in early 2024 and outlined a pilot plan to help pedestrians safely cross to the bus stop. The improvements would create a refuge in the middle of Dickerson Pike for people crossing to stop and wait for passing cars.

"So people could just walk when it's safe from the bus stop and stand in a place where they know no car is going to be turning directly through," Hubert said. "The paint and those flex posts are really a physical sign that you can't be flying through here for drivers, and it also gives pedestrians, people who are trying to cross the street, a safer place to do it, and a visual cue of where to do it."

18 months later, however, after the safety plan was announced, no tangible changes seem to have been made.

A spokesperson with NDOT shared a statement about the pilot plan

Still working on getting details to you about the pilot program from back in early 2024. In the meantime, I do have details on work we have been doing on that intersection.



Regarding Dickerson Pike and Ewing Drive, there has been an implemented speed limit reduction on Ewing Drive, and added improvements at the intersection of Ewing and Gwynnwood Dr. including an all-way stop and speed feedback signs.



NDOT will also be deploying a traffic calming project on Ewing Dr that will extend from Knight Dr to Brick Church Pike. The project will include a combination of delineators, in-street signs, and raised pavement markers. The plans for the deployment on Ewing are finalized, and sign locations have been marked in the field. We anticipate this project to be installed later this Fall.



Regarding the location where a person was tragically struck, that occurred near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Ewing Dr. NDOT staff is conducting a fatal crash investigation of the location to determine if there are any short-term or longer-term safety enhancements that need to be made at that location. This is in addition to current developments of large-scale safety projects alongside all of Dickerson Pike, which will include that intersection. These safety projects are currently in the design phase. NDOT Spokesperson

With the death toll continuing to rise, residents fear more tragedies are inevitable.

"Not changing this road is going to end up with more people dying," Hubert said.

Have you witnessed dangerous conditions at Nashville intersections? Share your experiences and help us investigate traffic safety issues in your neighborhood. Email kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com with your story ideas and concerns.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.