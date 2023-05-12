Why this cancer survivor is giving back to those in healthcare who helped her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nurses have the ability to heal not just the body, but also the mind and soul. This is evident in the story of Tamika Marshall, founder of Lady T’s Hope Brigade, a nonprofit organization that provides support to cancer patients.

Seven years ago, Tamika was diagnosed with uterine cancer, but early detection allowed her to have surgery and save her life.

During her diagnosis, she was amazed by the positivity and care shown by the doctors and nurses at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. She particularly remembers one doctor who made her feel comfortable and helped her maintain a positive spirit.

Years later during Nurse Appreciation Week, Tamika wanted to thank the healthcare professionals who saved her life. She visited Sarah Cannon Cancer Center to provide free lunch to the staff and traveled to different units to express her gratitude.

She even met with her former doctor to express her thanks.

For Tamika, her battle with cancer inspired her to create Lady T’s Hope Brigade. She wanted to show support to those still in the fight against cancer and provide them with the same care through her nonprofit.

Her nonprofit organization provides monthly meals to patients and families staying at the Hope Lodge at the American Cancer Society too.

In a world where negativity can sometimes dominate, Tamika believes that we need more positive people like her and the healthcare professionals who cared for her.

Tamika's organization is collecting items to donate to the Hope Lodge. You can help.

Tamika also stopped by several schools to feed teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.