Why you should host a foreign exchange student: a local family shares their story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For almost 80 years, AFS has helped American students study abroad as foreign exchange students, and in return, host families have volunteered to house and feed international students here in the United States. But this year, about 100 international students are still waiting for their American placements.

"They're absolutely my family"

Becky Heywood loves to look at family photos, especially when the chairs in her dining room are empty. While Heywood and her husband Rob don't have any biological children, photos of their "international family" could fill up their dining room table. "Oh, they're absolutely my family. Most of them still call me mom," Heywood said.

For decades, the Heywoods have hosted foreign exchange students — 13 in all — for the organization AFS. "As a host family, you express an interest, you fill out an application, you pass a background check, you're interviewed in your home," Heywood said.

For a full school year, host families become their American parents, teaching them about our food and culture. "Take care of them as you would your own child, you're going to love and support them, cheer for them when they're playing soccer or whatever," Heywood said.

But don't be mistaken — the hosts get a lot out of it too. "It teaches you about the world beyond your borders and you don't have to go anywhere," Heywood said.

About 100 students waiting

AFS has been around since 1947, but the task of pairing up students and hosts is getting harder. Nationwide, the organization is about 100 host families short, leaving some students waiting in their home countries. "Pretty soon, if we don't find their American family, they'll have to wait another year to come," Heywood said.

Heywood thinks the shortage may have to do with some of the current global political uncertainty. "Changing times makes more questions, more reluctance," Heywood said.

Locally, only four Middle Tennessee families are currently hosting international students this year. Becky Heywood also volunteers as a coordinator for Middle Tennessee host families. She says she hopes those numbers go up before the school year starts.

The Heywoods are doing their part. Their dining room table won't be empty for long. Her latest "international child" will arrive soon from Latvia. "I'm hosting a 15-year-old and I'm 65 — so do I ask her to call me grandma?" Heywood said with a laugh.

She hopes other families will be willing to do the same: open their homes and their hearts. "Unexpected gifts and grace all around, and it's just been a wonderful expansion of our family," Heywood said.

You don't have to be in a traditional family structure to apply to be hosts. For more information on the program, visit afsusa.org.

Have you hosted foreign exchange students before? Share your experience with me by emailing Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.