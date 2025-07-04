Why you shouldn't call 911 about fireworks, unless it's an emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville's 911 call center is about to get busier.

Ahead of the 4th of July, Metro Nashville's emergency communications department is bringing in extra staff and expecting a higher volume of calls.

That's why they're asking you to avoid calling about non-emergencies, like fireworks.

"We want to make sure the calls we're answering are the calls that are true emergencies," explained director Stephen Martini.

He says on a busy day with crowds gathering around the Metro area, taking unnecessary calls out of the equation saves them time and allows them to focus on more serious situations.

"It would help a lot. It would leave the lines open. It wouldn't be so — we wouldn't get backed up on our 911 calls," added dispatcher Mattalen Simpson.

Unless it's a situation where a person or property is in danger, they ask you to share your fireworks fears with a non-emergency line. You can do that through the Hub Nashville app or by calling 311.

