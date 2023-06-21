Will Metro Council approve Mayor John Cooper's budget?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of how Nashville’s operating budget for next year is in the hands of Metro Council members.

The proposed operating budget is $3.2 billion, and council members already want to make some adjustments to Mayor John Copper’s plan. The budget is up for its third and final vote.

Mayor Cooper submitted his plans and some of the highlights include substantial increases to Metro schools, wanting to give them a $96.4 million dollar increase. He also wanted an increase to public safety employees like fire, EMS, police, and more.

Additionally, he wanted a 4% cost of living raises for all Metro employees. But the Budget and Finance Committee is proposing a substitute budget, wanting to see the cost of living wage increase by 6%, and they have a few more changes that will be discussed at Tuesday that is still ongoing as of this writing.

But in order to make the changes, they want to reduce the appropriation to the general fund reserve fund, known as the Four Percent Fund. This fund is reserved for equipment and building repairs. Groups like the Nashville Public Library Foundation are not in favor, saying it would be devastating to them. Library workers also said the funds allow the library to purchase books and materials, and complete repairs necessary to keep branches open.

The Council must adopt a substitute operating budget before June 30. Otherwise, the budget as originally submitted by the Mayor becomes effective on July 1 by operation of law.