Will the Covenant community get a say in the release of the shooter's documents? That's up for debate.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether the Covenant parents and school can intervene in the public records case for the shooter's documents is now up to the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

An order filed Wednesday said the court would pick up the appeal of whether the parents, school, church and families of those who died can urge the court to keep the records away from the public. The mass shooting happened March 27, where six people — including three nine-year-olds — died at The Covenant School. The shooter also died after being confronted by police.

A show cause hearing that would have allowed those parties to speak in the Davidson County Chancery Court in July will no longer happen. Originally, the lower court judge in the chancery court ruled Covenant parties could speak out on the case.

This is around a nine-week process before the appeals court could rule on this issue. That time will allow parties on both sides to get their briefs filed to the court. That means this case will not make any movement for close to two months.

If the Court of Appeals rules against the Covenant community, they could take this issue to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which is not obligated to take on the appeal.

