Will they or won't they? Metro Council to make decision on license plate reader pilot program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pilot program to allow police to use license plate readers in Nashville could begin soon if it passes one more hurdle Tuesday night.

Metro Council will hear from the public on the readers before voting on whether to move forward with the program.

The resolution on the agenda would allow the city to make a deal to implement the readers, kicking off a six-month pilot program.

Councilman Zach Young, one of the sponsors, shared a letter from Police Chief John Drake, in support of the program.

I agree with Chief Drake and am proud to cosponsor the legislation to begin the 6 month pilot of LPRs in Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/G5wy1aOxYu — Zach Young (@ZachYoungTN) December 5, 2022

There has also been pushback about the readers.

"We need council to continue investing in resources and support for our communities rather than additional surveillance. Join us on December 6th at the Historic Metro Courthouse to make your voice heard, and demand for license plate readers to stay far away from our communities," The Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition said in a tweet.

Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda also tweeted her stance against the readers.



The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.