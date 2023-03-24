Watch Now
Will you be a hero? Donate hope by giving blood

Emily Luxen / WTVF
The American Red Cross is preparing to send volunteers to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is Red Cross Month in Tennessee, but blood and platelet donations are a year-round need.

Sign up for an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org

On March 29, seven blood drives will be held in the metro Nashville area in an effort to ensure blood is ready when it's needed. NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a drive at the non-profit's fixed donation site on Charlotte Avenue from 9 AM to 7 PM. The Red Cross has a goal of 205 units of blood for all of the community drives, and that can only happen with your help.

Dates and locations for March 29's blood drive blitz in Nashville:

Location

Address

Time

NewsChannel 5 at American Red Cross2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville9 AM - 7 PM
Madison Academy: In Honor of Briana100 Academy Road, Madison1 PM - 7 PM
Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School, Kissam Building401 21st Avenue South, Nashville1 PM - 7 PM
Ford Ice Center Bellevue7638B Highway 70 S, Nashville1 PM - 6 PM
Belmont University, Beaman Student Life Center1900 Belmont Blvd, Nashville10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Green Hills YMCA4041 Hillsboro Circle, Nashville12 PM - 4 PM
Williamson County Public Library1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin10 AM - 3 PM

Sign up for an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.orgor calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also easily make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

