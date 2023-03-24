Will you be a hero? Donate hope by giving blood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is Red Cross Month in Tennessee, but blood and platelet donations are a year-round need.

On March 29, seven blood drives will be held in the metro Nashville area in an effort to ensure blood is ready when it's needed. NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a drive at the non-profit's fixed donation site on Charlotte Avenue from 9 AM to 7 PM. The Red Cross has a goal of 205 units of blood for all of the community drives, and that can only happen with your help.

Dates and locations for March 29's blood drive blitz in Nashville:

Location Address Time NewsChannel 5 at American Red Cross 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville 9 AM - 7 PM Madison Academy: In Honor of Briana 100 Academy Road, Madison 1 PM - 7 PM Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School, Kissam Building 401 21st Avenue South, Nashville 1 PM - 7 PM Ford Ice Center Bellevue 7638B Highway 70 S, Nashville 1 PM - 6 PM Belmont University, Beaman Student Life Center 1900 Belmont Blvd, Nashville 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM Green Hills YMCA 4041 Hillsboro Circle, Nashville 12 PM - 4 PM Williamson County Public Library 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin 10 AM - 3 PM

Sign up for an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.orgor calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also easily make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.