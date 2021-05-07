Williamson Co. teacher arrested and charged with child exploitation, drug charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspended Williamson County teacher was arrested after investigators say they found "images of apparent child sexual abuse" on his electronic devices.

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Spring Hill Police Department arrested Alfred Amore Friday.

He faces multiple charges. Williamson County Sheriff's officials said in a press release that the victims depicted in the images appeared to be toddlers.

Currently, there is no evidence that Amore abused any Williamson County student. He remains on suspension from Williamson County Schools.

He was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amore was transported without incident and booked into the Maury County Jail.

According to the release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen an approximately 300% rise in tips concerning online child sexual exploitation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.