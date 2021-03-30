Williamson County church members return to damaged property, total loss after storms

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — In Williamson County, heavy rainfall caused very different damage between two churches just down the road from one another.

There’s the voice you hear that tells you to stay optimistic, no matter what you’ve seen. At Grassland Heights Baptist Church, they just call it experience.

Debbie Day is Director of the day school located underneath the church, where we see some of the worst flood damage. Day says when floodwaters rushed in this weekend, the thought was they’ve been here before.

“I have a real sense of hope and peace about it, because we kind of know the drill,” Day said.

It wasn’t as much rain as we saw during the floods of 2010, but Day says the damage is nearly identical. Everything you see that wasn’t elevated, presented too much of a risk to keep. Every wall, every toy, if it came in contact with floodwater, it most likely would have to be thrown out.

“We’re in the process of emptying classrooms. Hauling it all off and then replacing everything to get going again,” Day said.

Day says the worst part is knowing they have more than 100 students who will now have to find another option for daycare.

Experience tells Day that no matter how much work they face, they won’t have to do it alone. Volunteers showed up to help pick up and clear some of the debris for Day and her staff.

She says back in 2010, it took just a few months to return to classes after an outpouring of support from the community. If history repeats itself, she hopes to have the same support to help her rebound once again.

Just five minutes down the same Hillsboro Road is where we find the Greater Pleasant View Baptist Church. Heavy rainfall had a different effect after a mudslide pummeled the church offices.

From what we know no one was hurt and the cemetery only a matter of feet away is still intact.