Williamson County community mourn loss of woman killed in home explosion

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A devastating explosion in Williamson County Friday morning claimed the life of 69-year-old Janice Rhine, leaving her family and community in shock.

Authorities are investigating the incident, suspecting that a leaking propane tank may have been the cause of the explosion.

Multiple emergency response teams rushed to the scene after the explosion to extinguish the fire around 2:30 a.m.

Jack Toon, Janice Rhine's younger brother is devastated. The explosion was a complete shock, rocking homes miles away. The home may be reduced to rubble, but the memories made in it will last forever.

Janice Rhine and Jack Toon shared a lifetime of memories in the now-destroyed home along Wilson Pike. Jack fondly reminisced about their childhood together. "Making mud pies out of mud and water, going out and having fun, throwing it at each other." Their bond as siblings was evident in the cherished moments they shared within those walls.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that a leaking propane tank triggered the catastrophic explosion. Family friend Cheryl Hughes said they haven't used the tank in years. "There was an old propane tank, like one of the full-sized tanks that would supply the house. They did use propane back in the day," Hughes said.

Jack Toon clarified that the tank hadn't been used for years, leaving everyone puzzled as to what could have caused such a tragic event.

Janice Rhine was inside the house at the time of the explosion. Throughout the day, Jack sifted through the debris in search of family photos. He described Janice as someone who "believed in happiness," and her sudden loss has taken a toll on him. "I feel lonely. I wish she was still here," he said.

Yet, Jack Toon will not grieve alone. Cheryl Hughes emphasized the tight-knit community's support, stating, "A lot of the people that live here have been here for 50 years, and all still know each other and care about each other, so I'm sure he'll get a lot of love."

Jack acknowledged the road to recovery would be challenging: "It's going to take a lot to get back to myself and good shape again." However, he takes solace in the fact that his sister left this world loved by her community. "She was a kind spirit."

Arrington Fire and Rescue is leading the investigation. It will take about 10 days to learn the official cause of the explosion.