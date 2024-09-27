Williamson County deputies warn of increased jury duty scams

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Generating fear in people who want to do the right thing makes scams involving the Williamson County Sheriff's Office so prevalent.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Hughes said their office would not ask for money over the phone, by mail, email or text messages.

"They are saying that you missed jury duty and you must pay us X amount of money or you are going to go to jail," said Hughes.

These scams are by phone, but Detective Brandon Mills said other examples show court documents with seals and real judge's signatures.

"One of the biggest hindrances for us now is using spoofing technology, which allows them to generate a telephone number that mimics the sheriff's office number and anyone who sees the number and googles the number thinks it's us and it is not," said Mills. "Someone is actually taking time to generate documents that appear to be warrants."

Scammers try to get victims to pay with money or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Mills said their office is posting a flier at Bitcoin ATMs.

"The sign is very simple it is bright colors to get you to stop and think about what you are doing," said Mills.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who gets a call they may think is a scam involving their office to call (615) 790-5550.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com.