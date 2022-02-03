Williamson County deputy shot while attempting traffic stop

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County deputy was shot early Thursday morning while conducting a traffic stop.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was attempting to stop a car on Old Pinewood Road for expired tags, but the driver did not stop. The driver then allegedly shot at the deputy, hitting him at least once, before crashing. The sheriff's office said the deputy is expected to be OK. The suspect was hurt in the crash, but details on his condition are not yet known.

A section of Old Pinewood Road and Daugherty-Capley Road will be closed for several hours as crews investigate the scene.

