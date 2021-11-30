Williamson County K-9 tracks down domestic violence suspect

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are praising a Williamson County K-9 for helping find a domestic violence suspect hiding in a shed.

Late Saturday night, Fairview Police Department officers responded to a domestic call involving Terrance Darnell Kilpatrick.

Police said Kilpatrick fled the scene, smashing his car into the front end of a Fairview police cruiser. Fairview police said the damage to the police car was minor.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Terrance Darnell Kilpatrick

Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called in to help Fairview officers, including Deputy Hayden Smith and K-9 Titus.

Titus tracked the suspect through the woods to a shed behind a resident's home.

Officers searched but couldn't find Kilpatrick, but Titus was persistent.

"It would've been difficult without Titus, and the use of K-9s, "said WCSO Chief Deputy Mark Elrod. "They have great smell, and the dog said, 'I'm doing my job now you do yours, go find him.'"

After taking another look, officers found Kilpatrick hiding in a loft, behind some boxes.

Officers arrested Kilpatrick on a few charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license.