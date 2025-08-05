Williamson County neighbors fight to save iconic tree tunnel from development

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (TWTVF) — Residents along Hillview Lane in Williamson County are rallying to preserve a beloved tree tunnel they say is threatened by a proposed development on the nearby Harlin Farm.

The development, proposed by The Boyle Investment Company, would bring more than 250 homes and an 80-key boutique hotel to hundreds of acres at the end of Hillview Lane.

"It's an iconic piece of Franklin. We're going to lose if they do this," said one resident who has joined with neighbors to protect the natural landmark.

For these neighbors, the tree-lined road represents more than just scenery – it's a defining feature of their community that has drawn many of them to the area.

"Nirvana…. It is an act of nature," said Emily Magid, describing the feeling of driving through the tunnel of trees.

Patricia Thompson recalled their emotional connection to the area: "We pulled in the driveway and I felt like I was home. I haven't felt that way in a long time."

"Before she went inside, she called me and said, 'I found our home,'" added another neighbor, Rob Dodson.

Combined, these residents have lived along the tree-tunnel lane for more than a century, witnessing neighborhood changes and increasing traffic over the years.

The proposed development would be the first to fall under Franklin's "Village Green" parameters, which require 70% open space while creating a mixed-use community of businesses, homes, and a hotel.

"I think all of us share the same concern. There will be a conga line of cars trying to get out to Columbia Avenue," said Gene Lovell, expressing worries about traffic congestion.

"If they do this, they're going to destroy Hillview Lane," said Dodson.

The neighbors emphasize they aren't trying to keep the beauty to themselves but want to preserve it for future generations.

"The lane has a life to it. It's not just a street, and it doesn't belong to us and the people who are going to be here in 100 or 200 years. I hope they can experience it," said Thompson.

"We are really at a breaking point," added Lovell, referring to the community's tolerance for development impacts.

Residents welcome visitors to experience the natural beauty: "You're welcome to come back anytime and experience it just for the hell of it."

A learning session about the project is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church on Columbia Avenue, where developers from The Boyle Investment Company will answer questions.

In a statement, Adam Ballash, Partner at Boyle Nashville, said: "For years, Boyle Investment Company has been dedicated to shaping spaces in Franklin that foster connection, well-being, and meaningful contributions to the community. Our approach honors the area's natural beauty and historical significance while delivering timely infrastructure that supports the community. Thoughtful development takes time, and we've listened carefully to your concerns, making substantial adjustments in response."

Have you visited Franklin's iconic tree tunnel? Share your experiences or photos by emailing me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com. I'd love to hear your thoughts on preserving this natural landmark while our community continues to grow.

