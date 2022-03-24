Williamson County residents can get a free car seat. Here's how.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County residents in need of a car seat can obtain one.

The Williamson County Health Department receives quarterly grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Health to purchase car seats for residents who qualify financially.

Car seats and booster seats are available to those who may have children who have outgrown their current car seat, replace those that are damaged in accidents, exchange seats that are expired or recalled and available for pregnant women prior to their child's arrival.

If you know a local resident in need, please feel free to refer them to a certified car seat technician Crystal Nall at the health department. Nall can be reached at (615) 465-5335 or via email at crystal.nall@tn.gov.

HOW TO GET A CAR SEAT

