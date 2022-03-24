Williamson County residents can get a free car seat. Here's how.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County residents in need of a car seat can obtain one.
The Williamson County Health Department receives quarterly grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Health to purchase car seats for residents who qualify financially.
Car seats and booster seats are available to those who may have children who have outgrown their current car seat, replace those that are damaged in accidents, exchange seats that are expired or recalled and available for pregnant women prior to their child's arrival.
If you know a local resident in need, please feel free to refer them to a certified car seat technician Crystal Nall at the health department. Nall can be reached at (615) 465-5335 or via email at crystal.nall@tn.gov.
- Applicant must be the primary caregiver at the time of application. The child should reside with the applicant.
- Completed application should be submitted to the program coordinator including income/household size to determine federal poverty guidlines.
- Applicant should have an income less than the federal poverty guidelines index based on yearly gross income and household size.
- Applicant must be a Williamson County resident.
- Applicant must complete an in-house, self-guided training on general child safety topics (approximately 45 minutes)